International Tea Day 2025: Top Tea Tourism Destinations in India for Every Tea Lover

May 21 marks International Tea Day, a celebration cherished by tea lovers around the globe. For India—one of the largest and most diverse tea producers in the world—this day offers an exceptional opportunity to explore its rich and flavorful tea heritage.

From the iconic Darjeeling hills to the serene estates of Sikkim, here are some of the best tea destinations in India that every enthusiast should consider visiting.

Darjeeling – The Queen of the Hills and Tea

Darjeeling is often referred to as the “Champagne of Teas” for its distinct flavor and aroma. The hill station offers a stunning combination of scenic beauty and tea heritage. Visit legendary estates like Makaibari, Glenburn, and Happy Valley, and enjoy a cup of authentic Darjeeling tea while gazing at the majestic Himalayas.

Assam – Bold Brews and Lush Plantations

Assam is synonymous with strong, malty tea and is home to some of the oldest tea estates in India. Explore regions like Jorhat, Tezpur, and Nagaon for immersive plantation tours and tea-tasting experiences. Don’t miss pairing your trip with a safari at Kaziranga National Park for a complete nature-and-tea getaway.

Nilgiri Hills – The Southern Tea Paradise

The Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu are renowned for producing aromatic teas with floral notes. Visit towns like Ooty, Coonoor, and Kotagiri, and explore estates like the Glenmorgan Tea Factory. The cool climate and beautiful landscapes enhance your tea experience.

Munnar, Kerala – The Tea Capital of South India

Munnar’s lush green hills are dotted with expansive tea gardens. Visit the Tata Tea Museum to learn about the history of tea in Kerala and walk through estates like Kolukkumalai, the world’s highest tea plantation. The fresh mountain air and misty valleys add to the magic.

Kangra Valley – Himachal’s Hidden Tea Gem

Often overlooked, Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh produces delicate teas with a unique aroma. Head to Palampur and Dharamshala to witness traditional tea-making and sample rare Kangra teas. The peaceful surroundings make it a rejuvenating destination.

Located in North Bengal, the Dooars region combines the beauty of tea plantations with the thrill of wildlife. Estates like Makaibari (North Bengal) offer guided tours and tastings. Don’t forget to explore nearby wildlife sanctuaries for a complete eco-tourism experience.

Sikkim – A Taste of Organic Tea at Temi Gardens

Sikkim’s Temi Tea Garden is the only tea estate in the state and is known for its organic practices and scenic views. Temi tea is mild, aromatic, and cultivated sustainably. It’s the perfect place to experience Himalayan serenity and sip fresh tea straight from the source.

Nagaon – An Emerging Tea Tourism Spot in Assam

Nagaon, another gem in Assam, boasts beautiful tea plantations and a rich cultural vibe. Here, you can take part in the tea-making process and enjoy authentic Assam tea while soaking in the region’s picturesque surroundings and traditional hospitality.

Kochi and Western Ghats – A Coastal Blend of Culture and Tea

Though Kochi is famed for its backwaters, the nearby Western Ghats offer serene tea gardens in areas like Ponmudi and Wayanad. Enjoy a relaxed tea journey paired with Kerala’s cultural richness and lush green landscapes.

Why Tea Tourism in India Is Gaining Popularity

India’s diverse tea regions not only offer rich brews but also cultural depth, history, and stunning natural backdrops. With International Tea Day shining a spotlight on the importance of sustainable tea production and appreciation, now is the perfect time to explore these aromatic trails.

Conclusion: Whether you’re a seasoned tea connoisseur or a casual sipper, India’s tea tourism promises a flavorful and unforgettable experience. This International Tea Day, raise your cup and plan your journey into India’s most iconic and emerging tea destinations!

