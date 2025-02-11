InterZonal PD T20 Championship Kicks Off at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Hyderabad: The InterZonal PD T20 Championship was officially inaugurated today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. The tournament is being organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Association of Hyderabad (DACAH) under the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI)—a BCCI-supported body—to provide a platform for physically disabled cricketers.

Grand Opening Ceremony with Esteemed Guests

The opening ceremony was graced by several esteemed dignitaries, including Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, A Jagan Mohan Rao (President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association – HCA), John Manoj (Former Secretary of HCA), Ravikant Chauhan (General Secretary of DCCI), and Surender Kumar Agarwal (President of DACAH).

HCA’s Support for Differently-Abled Cricketers

DACAH and President Surender Kumar Agarwal extended their heartfelt gratitude to HCA for offering world-class facilities to promote cricket among physically disabled players. Ravikant Chauhan also commended Jagan Mohan Rao for HCA’s unwavering support and dedication to fostering differently-abled cricket.

Tilak Varma Motivates Players

During the event, Tilak Varma engaged with the players, answering their queries and sharing words of encouragement. HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao reaffirmed his association’s full support for the growth of differently-abled cricket, ensuring continued assistance in the future.

A Step Towards Inclusive Cricket

Speaking at the event, Surender Kumar Agarwal, President of DACAH, emphasized the need to recognize and uplift differently-abled cricketers, ensuring they receive the opportunities they rightfully deserve.

This championship stands as a major step toward inclusivity in cricket, reinforcing DACAH’s commitment to empowering talented physically disabled cricketers across India.

Key Takeaway:

A new milestone for inclusive cricket! The InterZonal PD T20 Championship promises to inspire and empower differently-abled cricketers nationwide.