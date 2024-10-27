Intoxicated Man Causes Chaos by Setting Fire at Hyderabad Fuel Station (Video Viral)

Hyderabad: A man, reportedly intoxicated, was arrested on Saturday evening after he caused a fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad following a dare. The incident took place around 7 pm at a petrol station in the Nacharam area, where the accused, identified as Chiran, arrived visibly drunk with a cigarette lighter in hand.

According to officials, Chiran was challenged by an employee named Arun, who provocatively asked if he had the “guts” to light the device. Taking up the dare, Chiran ignited the lighter just as fuel was being dispensed into a scooter, causing a sudden burst of flames.

At the time of the incident, about 10 to 11 people, including two employees, were present at the petrol pump. CCTV footage captured the tense moment, showing a woman and a child narrowly escaping the flames, while others hurriedly fled the scene.

Drunk Man Ignites Fire at Hyderabad Petrol Pump



In a reckless act at a petrol pump in Nacharam, a man from Bihar ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed, endangering himself and bystanders, including a woman and her child. The Nacharam police have arrested two men,… pic.twitter.com/9TiR1A4qsc — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) October 27, 2024

Police have arrested both Chiran and Arun, charging them with endangering lives through reckless use of fire and explosives. Inspector G Rudvir Kumar of Nacharam Police commented, “This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this busy area.”

Both accused, originally from Bihar, will be presented in court, police said.