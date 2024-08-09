Investiture Ceremony at Madina Schools: Emphasizing Holistic Development for Future Leaders

Hyderabad: Madina Schools held its investiture ceremony at their Himayatnagar premises in Hyderabad, where young leaders were entrusted with responsibilities that symbolize a commitment to both their educational community and personal growth.

The event, held on Friday morning, saw the newly elected Student Council members being presented with badges and sashes by esteemed guests including Rema Rajeshwari, IPS, DIG Women Safety Wing, Telangana, Secretary Ms. Sabiha Farzana, and Directors Ms. Maria Arifuddin and Mr. KM Fasihuddin.

Rema Rajeshwari, the Chief Guest of the ceremony, inspired the young leaders to embrace their roles with enthusiasm and dedication.

In her address, she stressed the importance of responsible leadership, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to physical fitness, mental and spiritual health as essential components of success in education and life.

“It is the responsibility of both parents and teachers to guide the youngsters about the importance of physical, mental, and spiritual health, which are key to the overall development of a child,” said Rema Rajeshwari, IPS, DIG Women Safety Wing, Telangana.

The student leaders took an oath, led by Director Maria Arifuddin, pledging to work together to foster a positive and supportive school environment. They committed to promoting academic excellence, creativity, and social responsibility, aligning with the school’s vision of holistic education.

The ceremony marked a significant step in encouraging students to develop as future leaders who are well-rounded, compassionate, and ready to make meaningful contributions to society.