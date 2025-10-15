Invitation to Participate in Hack Revolution 2025 – MJCET’s Annual 15-Hour Hackathon

Respected Madam/Sir,

It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) is organizing its Annual 15-hour Hackathon titled “Hack Revolution” on 8th November 2025. The event is being organized by the Computer Society of India (CSI) – MJCET Student Chapter, promoted by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSED), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Cell, MJCET, and the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), MHRD, MJCET.

The hackathon is sponsored by ACES India Pvt. Ltd., a leading international digital-neutral infrastructure company providing cutting-edge engineering solutions in telecom and software domains.

This year’s Hack Revolution will feature four competitive tracks, each offering a cash prize of ₹75,000, amounting to a grand total of ₹3,00,000. Participants will showcase their innovative solutions in the following categories:

Smart Education

Urban Tech & Smart Cities

Agriculture & Food Tech

Open Innovation – Hardware

In addition, there will be a special competition exclusively for first-year students using Terr View Software, focusing on Data Analytics and Data Visualization, with a cash prize of ₹30,000 for the winners.

A poster release ceremony for Hack Revolution 2025 was held today at the Main Seminar Hall. The event was graced by Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat (Principal, MJCET), Prof. Syed Farhathullah Hussainy (Dean, Student Affairs), Prof. Syed Shabbeer Ahmed (Head, CSED), Dr. Arifuddin Sohail (Head, R&D, ACES), Mrs. Naziya Yasmeen (Head, HR, ACES), Mr. Rafiuddin (Manager, Business Development, ACES), and other distinguished faculty members of CSED, MJCET.

During the ceremony, Dr. Arifuddin Sohail emphasized the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and urged students to continuously upskill and adapt to evolving technologies. He also advised students to plan their career goals strategically. Prof. Syed Farhathullah Hussainy highlighted the legacy and success of Hack Revolution as MJCET’s flagship technical event, while Dr. Mahipal Singh Rawat encouraged students to actively participate in workshops and events that enhance their technical proficiency.

The judging panel for Hack Revolution 2025 will consist of industry experts and academicians. Students can participate in teams of 4 to 6 members. The event welcomes all enthusiasts passionate about problem-solving, programming, and innovation.

A series of pre-hackathon workshops will also be conducted to help participants gain essential skills and prepare for this exciting 15-hour coding marathon.

For registration and further details, please visit https://hackrevolution.in or the ACES Hub Application.

For queries, contact the student coordinators:

Md. Rayyan – 9908784538

Md. Abdullah Shareef – 7780227803

We request your kind support in publicizing this event and encouraging students to participate and showcase their exemplary technical and creative skills.

Warm regards,

Team Hack Revolution 2025

CSI – MJCET | CSED | Entrepreneurship Cell | IIC, MHRD | MJCET