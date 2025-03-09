Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025: Empowering Women in the Poultry Sector

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, Poultry India/IPEMA organized a special event to celebrate and recognize the invaluable contributions of women in the poultry industry.

The program brought together women entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and IPEMA members to honor the achievements of women and explore ways to enhance their role in the sector.

A Celebration of Women in the Poultry Industry

The poultry industry has witnessed a growing presence of women who are breaking barriers and making significant contributions in various capacities, from farm management to research and development. Recognizing this, Poultry India/IPEMA held an event to highlight the dedication, perseverance, and leadership of women in the field.

The event focused on acknowledging the challenges faced by women, addressing gender disparities, and encouraging more female participation in poultry-related businesses. Experts and industry veterans shared their experiences, offering guidance and inspiration to the next generation of women leaders in poultry.

Key Highlights from the Event

The event featured a series of insightful discussions and speeches by esteemed speakers from the poultry sector. Some of the key points covered included:

Challenges Faced by Women in Poultry – Women in the industry often encounter hurdles such as access to resources, gender biases, and financial constraints. However, their resilience and determination continue to pave the way for growth and progress.

– Women in the industry often encounter hurdles such as access to resources, gender biases, and financial constraints. However, their resilience and determination continue to pave the way for growth and progress. Encouraging Leadership Roles – Industry leaders emphasized the importance of women taking on decision-making and leadership positions to drive innovation and sustainable development in the poultry sector.

– Industry leaders emphasized the importance of women taking on decision-making and leadership positions to drive innovation and sustainable development in the poultry sector. Economic Empowerment & Financial Support – Discussions included strategies for improving access to financial aid, training programs, and government support to help women scale their poultry businesses.

– Discussions included strategies for improving access to financial aid, training programs, and government support to help women scale their poultry businesses. Technological Advancements & Opportunities – Experts shed light on how emerging technologies, automation, and digital marketing are opening new doors for women entrepreneurs in poultry.

IPEMA’s Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

During the event, Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA, reaffirmed the association’s dedication to promoting gender inclusivity in the industry. He highlighted IPEMA’s efforts to support women through mentorship programs, skill development initiatives, and access to essential industry resources.

Why Women’s Participation in Poultry Matters

The poultry industry offers vast opportunities for women to establish successful careers and businesses. Women play a crucial role in:

Enhancing productivity and sustainability in poultry farming

Driving innovation in poultry health and nutrition

Expanding market reach through entrepreneurship and trade

Strengthening rural and urban poultry supply chains

With organizations like Poultry India/IPEMA championing inclusivity, the future looks promising for women in poultry.

Future Initiatives for Women in Poultry

IPEMA and Poultry India have pledged to continue their efforts in fostering a more inclusive environment by: