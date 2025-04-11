IPEMA/Poultry India Showcases Strong Presence at Telangana Rythu Mahotsavam 2025

Hyderabad: The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA) and Poultry India marked a significant presence at the Telangana Rythu Mahotsavam 2025, held from April 11th to 14th at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad. The event served as a major platform for showcasing innovations and contributions to India’s agri and poultry sectors.

Organized by the Agri-Horticultural Society in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, the Exhibition Society Economic Committee, and key institutions like NABARD, ICAR, and Gram Bharathi, the four-day agri-fest brought together farmers, scientists, policymakers, and industry experts from across sectors such as Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Organic Farming, Agri-Tech, and more.

IPEMA/Poultry India’s stall emerged as a major highlight of the exhibition, drawing the attention of thousands of visitors, including senior officials and farmers. The stall showcased advanced poultry technologies, sustainable farming practices, and industry-driven solutions aimed at improving farmer livelihoods and promoting integrated agri-poultry development.

A special moment during the event was the visit of Sri Gutha Sukender Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, who interacted with Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of Poultry India (IPEMA), and Ms. Radhika, Senior Operations Head. He lauded the poultry industry’s growing role in boosting rural economies and supporting the farming community.

IPEMA/Poultry India reiterated its commitment to building strong synergies within the agri ecosystem and fostering innovation, awareness, and capacity-building through its continued participation in such landmark events.

Save the Dates – Poultry India Expo 2025

Looking ahead, Poultry India invites all stakeholders to the 17th Edition of Poultry India Expo, scheduled for 26th, 27th & 28th November 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. The Knowledge Day will be held on 25th November 2025.

Recognized as South Asia’s largest international poultry exhibition, the Expo will offer a vibrant platform for business networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring the latest in poultry innovation and technology.

Join us in shaping the future of the poultry industry!

4o