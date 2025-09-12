iPhone 17 Pre-Booking Starts Today: Price in India Effectively Reduced by ₹6,000 with Bank Offers

September 12, 2025 – Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 pre-booking officially began today in India, offering customers an effective price reduction of ₹6,000 through exclusive bank cashback deals. The base 256GB model, initially priced at ₹82,900, is now available for ₹76,900 after instant discounts, making it one of the most affordable flagship iPhone launches in recent years.

🚀 Pre-Booking Details and Discounts

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 started at 5:30 PM IST on September 12 across Apple’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorized retailers. The first sales and deliveries will begin on September 19, 2025.

The discount is available through limited-time bank offers:

ICICI Bank credit cards (EMI and non-EMI transactions)

(EMI and non-EMI transactions) SBI credit cards (EMI and non-EMI transactions)

(EMI and non-EMI transactions) ICICI Bank debit cards (EMI transactions only)

Additionally, customers can benefit from:

No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months

Apple’s trade-in program for older devices

Complimentary 3-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade

Special corporate and educational discounts

💰 iPhone 17 Pricing Structure in India

The iPhone 17 is available in two storage variants with the following pricing after bank discounts:

Model Original Price Effective Price 256GB ₹82,900 ₹76,900 512GB ₹1,02,900 ₹96,900

This pricing strategy positions the iPhone 17 as a competitively priced flagship device compared to last year’s iPhone 16, which started at a higher price for similar storage.

📱 Full iPhone 17 Series Pricing

For context, here’s the complete iPhone 17 series pricing in India:

iPhone 17 Air : ₹1,19,900 (256GB), ₹1,39,900 (512GB), ₹1,59,900 (1TB)

: ₹1,19,900 (256GB), ₹1,39,900 (512GB), ₹1,59,900 (1TB) iPhone 17 Pro : ₹1,34,900 (256GB), ₹1,54,900 (512GB), ₹1,74,900 (1TB)

: ₹1,34,900 (256GB), ₹1,54,900 (512GB), ₹1,74,900 (1TB) iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,49,900 (256GB), ₹1,69,900 (512GB), ₹1,89,900 (1TB), ₹2,29,900 (2TB)

⚡ Key Features of iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 includes several premium features previously reserved for Pro models:

6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion (1Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate)

with ProMotion (1Hz–120Hz adaptive refresh rate) 48MP Dual Fusion camera system with enhanced ultra-wide capabilities

with enhanced ultra-wide capabilities A19 chip with improved efficiency and performance

with improved efficiency and performance iOS 26 pre-installed, supporting Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation

pre-installed, supporting Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation Ceramic Shield 2 for 3x better scratch resistance

🎯 Market Impact and Target Audience

The effective starting price of ₹76,900 makes the iPhone 17 an attractive option for users upgrading from older models like the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Apple’s partnership with Indian banking institutions and retailers highlights its continued focus on expanding accessibility in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets.

Pre-booking offers are available for a limited time, so customers looking to capitalize on the discount are encouraged to place orders early. For more details, visit Apple’s official website or authorized partner stores.