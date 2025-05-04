iPhone Lineup May Get Major Shake-Up in 2026 with Foldable iPhone and Split Release Strategy

Apple is gearing up to make history in 2026 by launching six new iPhones, including its first-ever foldable iPhone, marking a bold shift in the tech giant’s product strategy.

According to a report by The Information, this upcoming iPhone lineup overhaul will bring new form factors and staggered release timelines, breaking away from Apple’s usual fall-only launch cycle.

Foldable iPhone Fold Set to Debut in Fall 2026

The most anticipated highlight is the iPhone Fold, expected to be Apple’s most ambitious device yet. The foldable is said to feature a book-style design, with a 5.7-inch external display that unfolds into a massive 8-inch OLED screen—bridging the gap between an iPhone and an iPad Mini.

Key Features of iPhone Fold:

Thickness : 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded

: 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded Display : Edge-to-edge, crease-free OLED

: Edge-to-edge, crease-free OLED Biometrics : Face ID only (no Touch ID)

: Face ID only (no Touch ID) Cameras: Punch-hole selfie cam and dual rear cameras

With a price tag expected to exceed $2,000, the iPhone Fold could become one of the most premium smartphones in Apple’s history. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the device will share design elements with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

New Split iPhone Release Schedule for 2026

To accommodate the diverse new offerings, Apple is planning a split launch schedule in 2026:

Spring 2026 : iPhone 18 (Standard) iPhone 16e Successor

: Fall 2026 : iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone 18 Air iPhone Fold

:

This is a departure from the company’s traditional strategy of launching all models in September, allowing for greater market flexibility and staggered excitement.

20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Model in the Works

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is also developing a special edition iPhone Pro model made from premium glass materials to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone (released in 2007).

Expected to sit above the Pro Max, this limited edition phone may include exclusive features and design elements, although further details remain under wraps.

Apple’s Bold Move to Embrace the Foldable Market

Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market follows competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola, but aims to set a new benchmark in durability and design. If the iPhone Fold delivers on expectations, it could redefine foldable usability for Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike.

With its 2026 lineup, Apple appears poised to reshape the future of smartphones, diversifying both form factors and release strategies.