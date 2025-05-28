iPhones ‘Made in India’ Hit Record 3 million Units Exported to US

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s manufacturing sector, iPhone exports from India to the US surged 76% year-on-year in April, reaching nearly 3 million units, according to new data from market research firm Omdia.

This marks the first time India has consistently outpaced China in supplying iPhones to the US market, a significant shift in Apple’s global supply chain strategy.

China’s iPhone Shipments Drop 76% Amid Trade Uncertainty

In stark contrast, China’s iPhone shipments to the US plummeted by 76% to just 900,000 units in the same period. This dramatic drop is attributed to increasing geopolitical tensions and impending tariff hikes.

Apple has reportedly been preparing for such disruptions for years, with strategic stockpiling ahead of the proposed import tariffs. “The April spike likely reflects stockpiling in anticipation of trade barriers,” said Le Xuan Chiew, research manager at Omdia.

Apple Bets Big on India for iPhone Manufacturing

India’s emergence as a preferred manufacturing destination for Apple is part of a broader strategy to diversify its supply chain away from China. The country’s cost advantage, skilled labor force, and government-backed initiatives like ‘Make in India’ are driving this shift.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed during an earnings call that “the majority” of iPhones shipped to the US in the June quarter will be made in India.

Fully Domestic iPhone Production in US ‘Unrealistic’, Say Experts

Experts caution that moving Apple’s entire iPhone production to the US is economically unviable. A fully US-made iPhone could cost up to $3,500 (₹2.98 lakh) due to the lack of a local supply chain.

“Replicating Apple’s complex Asian supply chain in the US would result in massive cost increases,” said Dan Ives, Global Head of Tech Research at Wedbush Securities. It would take Apple an estimated $30 billion and three years just to shift 10% of its supply chain to the US.

India Strengthens Position in Global Tech Manufacturing

India’s rise as a global tech manufacturing hub is further reinforced by Apple’s growing presence. The country is now seen as a strategic partner for major tech companies looking to reduce their dependency on China.

Insiders report that Apple has assured the Indian government of its long-term commitment to expand manufacturing in the country, thereby strengthening the ‘Make in India’ campaign.