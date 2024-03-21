Sports

IPL 2024: Adam Zampa withdraws due to personal reasons: Report

Australia cricketer Adam Zampa has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to personal reasons, said a report on Thursday. According to newspaper The Australian, Zampa was due to represent the Rajasthan Royals this season but has opted to take a break from the game to refresh.

Zampa was one of the two new spinners bought by Rajasthan Royals at the mini-auction. His previous IPL experience includes playing for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (2016 and 2017 season) and then for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020.

Adam Zampa was bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 auction for Rs. 1.5 crore. Zampa played six matches in the IPL 2023 season and took eight wickets.

Source
IANS
