IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd game of the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Monday.

The hosts will look to bounce back after two consecutive losses away from home. Whereas, KKR have won all three of their previous games convincingly.

Match details:

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Monday 8, 7:30 PM (IST)

Live Broadcast and Streaming details: Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App and Website

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head record:

Matches played: 29

Chennai Super Kings won: 18

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 10

No result: 1

Probable Playing XIs;

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.