Sports

IPL 2024: DC skipper Rishabh Pant penalised for slow over-rate during win over CSK

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded maintaining a slow over rate during IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
IPL 2024: DC skipper Rishabh Pant penalised for slow over-rate during win over CSK
IPL 2024: DC skipper Rishabh Pant penalised for slow over-rate during win over CSK

Vishakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded maintaining a slow over rate during IPL 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

Related Stories
BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
Injuries, IPL Pressure, and Aging Players Complicate Team Selection for T20I World Cup
India penalised 60% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI win over New Zealand
Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback as Captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain
IPL 2024 Retentions: Pant, Warner, Shaw, Axar retained; Powell, Sarfaraz, Rahman amongst 11 released by DC

“Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences,” an IPL statement read.

On the match front, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bowled brilliant spells after David Warner and Pant struck blazing half-centuries as DC handed CSK a 20-run defeat on Sunday night.

Following back-to-back loss, Pant led Delhi-based franchise tasted their first win of the season whille defending champions CSK suffered their first loss under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button