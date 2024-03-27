Sports

IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined for slow-over rate against CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's IPL 2024 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined for slow-over rate against CSK
IPL 2024: GT skipper Shubman Gill fined for slow-over rate against CSK

Chennai: Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side’s IPL 2024 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Related Stories
Picture shared does not reveal my true beliefs, says Yash Dayal after posting an objectionable cartoon on social media
ICC Rankings: Kohli rises to third, Gill remains on top in ODIs
IPL 2023: RCB captain fined Rs 12 lakhs, LSG’s Avesh reprimanded
Sara Ali Khan clarifies she’s not dating Shubman Gill
Men’s ODI WC: Shubman Gill 99% available for India-Pakistan game, says Rohit Sharma

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement from the tournament read.

On the match front, CSK came up with a clinical performance both with the bat and ball to beat last year’s finalists Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Titans are currently sixth on the points table with one win and as many as a loss while defending champions Super Kings are on top of the table with two wins to their kitty.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button