IPL 2024: Hailing Mayank Yadav’s Speed, Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Takes Potshots at Umran Malik

In a thrilling IPL 2024 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana, Mayank Yadav emerged as the latest sensation, clocking a blistering 155.8 kph delivery and capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

At just 21 years old, Mayank’s consistent ability to bowl in the 150 kph range has earned him widespread acclaim, with his match-winning spell of 3 for 27 further solidifying his status as a rising star in Indian cricket.

Renowned cricketing figures such as Ian Bishop, Brett Lee, and Dale Steyn showered praise on Mayank’s electrifying performance, drawing comparisons to former speedsters like Umran Malik, who made headlines with his 157kph delivery in 2022. However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lauded Mayank as the new sensation of IPL, underscoring the widespread admiration for the young Indian talent among cricket enthusiasts, including those in Pakistan.

While acknowledging Mayank’s exceptional display, former Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan took a subtle dig at Umran Malik, urging Mayank to emulate the longevity and consistency of legendary pacers like Shoaib Akhtar. Junaid’s remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the importance of maintaining pace over time, contrasting Umran’s fluctuating performances following his sensational debut in 2022.

As discussions surrounding Mayank’s meteoric rise continue, England batter Kevin Pietersen and Australian legend Brett Lee joined the chorus of admiration, lauding the raw pace and potential displayed by the Indian youngster. Pietersen’s acknowledgment on X echoed sentiments shared by cricketing icons worldwide, emphasizing the significance of Mayank’s breakthrough in Indian cricketing circles.

Despite being overlooked by Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at trials, Mayank’s stellar performances in IPL 2024 have thrust him into the spotlight, prompting calls for Indian selectors to closely monitor his progress. With aspirations of a national team call-up, Mayank’s journey promises to be one of intrigue and anticipation as he continues to dazzle audiences with his exceptional pace and talent on the cricket field.