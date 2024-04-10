IPL 2024: ‘He has attitude, talent and confidence’, Rayudu hails SRH’s emerging star Nitish Kumar Reddy

Mullanpur: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ambati Rayudu is full of praise for young batter Nitish Kumar Reddy after the all-rounder helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edge Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thriller, surviving a late scare at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Reddy helped SRH recover from 39/3 by adding a blistering 50-run stand off just 20 balls with Abdul Samad to power them to a competitive 182/9. The Andhra batter departed for a brilliant counter-attacking 64 off 37, laced with four boundaries and five sixes, while Samad made a brisk 25 off just 12 balls, cracking five fours.

The 20-year-old also showcased his bowling skills, claiming the wicket of Jitesh Sharma in the 16th over and concluding with figures of 1-33 across three overs. Additionally, he demonstrated his fielding prowess by securing a remarkable catch in deep mid-wicket.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, about the 20-year-old all-rounder, who debuted in the IPL last year and featured in just two games as a bowler with no batting opportunity in either outing, Rayudu said: “That too when the top 4 batsmen were getting runs, haven’t scored in this game and you put up your hand and say I’m as good as you, I’m here to win games for my side. He has the attitude, talent and confidence and I hope he has the backing now of a few important people to really recognise what he’s all about and what’s his talent. And I’m sure he’ll grow a long way when he’s groomed and matured.”

Defending 183, SRH survived a late blitz from PBKS’s Shashank Singh (46 off 25 not out) and Ashutosh Sharma (33 off 15 not out) before sealing a narrow 2-run victory.

Further Rayudu shed light on the performances of the duo, Shashank and Ashutosh, who played sensational match-winning knocks in PBKS’ 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans last week.

“And the best part was that the innings were so confident. It wasn’t like the last performance was a fluke, they’ve done it again and it showcases how this tournament is and how much young talent that comes through. We’ve seen it in both innings, Nitish Reddy and these two young boys. That’s the beauty of it and I’m sure Shashank Singh will go a long way from these knocks. I think he has a big future in front of him,” added Rayudu.

Meanwhile, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara shared his thoughts on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and praised the swing king’s effective bowling with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar finished with the figures of 2-32 in his four-over quota, including one maiden over. The 34-year-year struck twice in the powerplay as he dismissed Impact Player Prabhsimran Singh and PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan to reduce the hosts 27/3.

“I have spent a couple of years with him when I was with SRH. He’s a professional in the nets; he works on his game and sets a very good example for the young guys. I feel it’s great to have him around. He’s not an express pace anymore, but with that new ball, he’s so effective. I just like him to continue searching for wickets because that’s his forte. If he can get early wickets, even if he goes for one or two runs more its fine because I think going for wickets puts his team in a better position,” Lara said.

Sunrisers will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.