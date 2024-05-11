IPL 2024: KKR v MI overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians are positioned on the ninth position of the points table and are already eliminated from the race to playoffs, whereas Kolkata are on the top and will eye the qualification spot with a win today.

Kolkata and Mumbai have faced each other in 33 matches in IPL. Out of these 33 games, Kolkata have won 10 whereas Mumbai have come out victorious on 23 occasions.

KKR v MI head-to-head: 33

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10

Mumbai Indians: 23

KKR v MI match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

KKR v MI match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

KKR v MI Live broadcast on television in India: The KKR v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v MI is available on JioCinema

Probable XI:

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Nehal Wadheraj, Jasprit Bumrah/Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla.