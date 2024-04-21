IPL 2024: KKR v RCB overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in its fourth home game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Kolkata currently holds the third position on the points table with four wins in six games, whereas Bengaluru finds itself at the bottom of the standings with a solitary win in seven outings.

The two teams have met 34 times in the tournament so far with KKR holding an advantage in their matchups. In their previous encounter this season in March, KKR secured a victory by 7 wickets with 19 balls remaining.

KKR v RCB head-to-head 34

Kolkata Knight Riders- 20

Royal Challengers Bengaluru- 14

KKR v RCB match time: The match starts at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 3:00 PM (9:30 AM GMT)

KKR v RCB match venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast of KKR v RCB match on television in India: KKR v RCB match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of KKR v RCB will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.