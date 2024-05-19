IPL 2024: Let better sense prevail, Rohit Sharma lashes out at broadcaster after a private conversation is aired

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma, who has spent the majority of the past three years in the spotlight as India’s captain, has spoken against the invasion of privacy of players as the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 aired a private conversation of the former Mumbai Indians captain during a training session, despite being told not to record it.

Rohit, who was displaced as captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, feels recording and airing the private conversation despite his request not to do so is a breach of privacy.

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.

“Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket,” read the tweet posted by Rohit Sharma on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday.

“Let better sense prevail,” he signed off his post.

Although Rohit has not specified any incidents to which he is referring, it can be inferred that he is talking about a specific incident that took place on the training ground, which was later aired by Star Sports.

“Bhai yaar audio band kar bhai, ek audio ne meri waat laga diya hai,” said Rohit Sharma to a Star Sports cameraman on the training ground, which was then shown on air by Star Sports.

This is not the only incident of Rohit’s private conversations being recorded as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had caused a huge controversy before their game against Mumbai Indians by posting a conversation between the hitman and Abhishek Nayar, KKR’s Assistant Coach, in which Rohit might have been discussing a potential move out of Mumbai in the next IPL season.

This video has since been deleted by the KKR franchise.