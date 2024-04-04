IPL 2024: Raza in for injured Livingstone as Punjab win toss, elect to field against Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Narendra Modi Stadium. Sikandar Raza comes in for injured Liam Livingstone for PBKS, whereas for GT, New Zealander Kane Williamson comes in for David Miller, who has suffered a niggle while training.

GT and PBKS have met only three times in the IPL so far with GT winning two and PBKS winning one.

PBKS captain, Shikhar Dhawan said, “We are gonna bowl first, I feel it’s a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. I don’t think every game is gonna be like that, we will score runs. I think we are playing decent cricket, it’s early days in the tournament, and we are going to play better. Livi goes out and Sikandar Raza comes into the side.”

GT captain, Shubman Gill said, “We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket. In the first year we played them, we played them twice. We have started pretty well, we have got a couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home. Miller misses out due to a niggle and Kane comes into the side.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Substitutes: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Vidwath Kaverappa.