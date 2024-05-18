IPL 2024: RCB v CSK overall head-to-head, when and where to watch

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) In Match 68 of the IPL, here at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB are on a five-match winning streak after outclassing Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in their previous game. Despite the forgettable start, the Bengaluru-based franchise gained momentum in the middle of the season to stay alive in the title race. With 12 points in 13 matches, RCB are placed sixth in the standings.

RCB must win the match against CSK to bolster their hopes of a title finish. It is not just a win but by a certain margin to better their net run-rate than the defending champions.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai hold 14 points in 13 games and currently occupying fourth spot in the points table. A win against RCB will make them the final team to progress to playoffs.

However, they can still qualify even after losing the match on the basis of net run rate (NRR). CSK need to minimise the losing margin to keep their NRR intact.

Bangalore and Chennai have faced each other in 32 matches in IPL. Out of these 32 games, Bangalore have won 10 whereas Chennai have come out victorious on 21 occasion. 1 match ended without a result.

RCB v CSK head-to-head: 32

Chennai Super Kings: 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10

No result: 1

RCB vs CSK match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB vs CSK match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs CSK Live broadcast on television in India: The RCB vs CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB vs CSK is available on JioCinema

Probable XIIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson Swapnil Singh

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.