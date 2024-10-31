IPL 2024 Retentions: Key Players Held by Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

New Delhi: The IPL franchises have confirmed their player retentions ahead of the much-anticipated mega auction for the 2024 season. Here’s a breakdown of the retained players and their respective salaries:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rinku Singh (₹13 Cr)

Varun CV (₹12 Cr)

Sunil Narine (₹12 Cr)

Andre Russell (₹12 Cr)

Harshit Rana (₹4 Cr)

Ramandeep Singh (₹4 Cr)

Gujarat Titans:

Rashid Khan (₹18 Cr)

Shubman Gill (₹16.5 Cr)

Sai Sudharsan (₹8.5 Cr)

Rahul Tewatia (₹4 Cr)

Shahrukh Khan (₹4 Cr)

Mumbai Indians:

Jasprit Bumrah (₹18 Cr)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹16.35 Cr)

Hardik Pandya (₹16.35 Cr)

Rohit Sharma (₹16.30 Cr)

Tilak Varma (₹8 Cr)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli (₹21 Cr)

Rajat Patidar (₹11 Cr)

Yash Dayal (₹5 Cr)

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹18 Cr)

Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 Cr)

Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 Cr)

Shivam Dube (₹12 Cr)

MS Dhoni (₹4 Cr)

Delhi Capitals:

Axar Patel (₹16.5 Cr)

Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.25 Cr)

Tristan Stubbs (₹10 Cr)

Abhishek Porel (₹4 Cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 Cr)

Pat Cummins (₹18 Cr)

Abhishek Sharma (₹14 Cr)

Travis Head (₹14 Cr)

Nitish Kumar Reddy (₹6 Cr)

Lucknow Super Giants:

Nicholas Pooran (₹21 Cr)

Mayank Yadav (₹11 Cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 Cr)

Mohsin Khan (₹4 Cr)

Ayush Badoni (₹4 Cr)

Punjab Kings:

Shashank Singh (₹5.5 Cr)

Prabhsimran Singh (₹4 Cr)

In addition, the Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the retention of their core players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sandeep Sharma. This means they will not have any Right to Match (RTM) options during the auctions.

With these retentions, franchises are preparing for an exciting auction as they look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. The retention lists have sparked discussions among fans and analysts regarding strategies and potential auction dynamics.