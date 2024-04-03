IPL 2024: Sensational Mayank Yadav rattles RCB with pace 

Bengaluru: Mayank Yadav bowled a sensational spell of pace bowling, including the fastest delivery of the season measured at 156.7, and claimed 3-14 to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in Match 15 of Indian Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Yadav, who had taken 3-27 in his debut match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, had breached the 150kmph mark nine times at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium and bowled an absolute scorcher captured by the speed gun at 155.8 kph — the fastest delivery in the ongoing season.

On Tuesday, he was at it again as the right-handed pacer raised the bar once again. Yadav, a product of Sonnet Club of Delhi, touched 156.7 kmph against Cameron Green in Tuesday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (0), Cameron Green (9) and Rajat Patidar (29) and with Naveen-Ul-Haq claiming 2-25, Lucknow Super Giants bowled out RCB for 153 in 19.4 overs to win their second win in three matches and moved up to fourth in the standings with four points, the same as Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans. Rajasthan Royals lead the standings with six points from three matches.

Yadav’s heroics came after opener Quinton de Kock had blasted a 56-ball 81 to lay the foundation while Nicholas Pooran hammered five massive sixes in the final two overs of the match in scoring a 21-ball 40 to propel LSG to 181/5 in 20 overs after RCB had applied the brakes in the middle overs.

RCB had got off a good start with Virat Kohli, who had struck back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament so far, striking two boundaries and a six in scoring a 16-ball 22. The former RCB and India captain fell to left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth in the fifth over as LSG skipper opened the bowling with left-arm spinners from both ends. Krunal Pandya conceded 10 runs in the only over he bowled but Siddharth finished with 1-21 in the three overs he bowled on Tuesday night.

LSG suffered another blow as skipper Faf du Plessis was run out to a superb piece of direct throw by Davdutt Padikkal for 19. Yadav then sent back Maxwell and Cameron Green in quick succession as RCB fell to 58/4 in the eighth over. Anuj Rawat (11) and Rajat Patidar (29, 21b, 2×4, 2×6) tried to revive the innings but both of them fell in quick succession and RCB were 103/6 and staring at defeat.

Mahipal Lomror raised their hopes with some lusty hitting, hammering three huge sixes and as many boundaries for a brilliant 13-ball 39, and towards the end of the innings Mohammed Siraj blasted back-to-back sixes off Ravi Bishnoi before he was caught sensationally by Nicholas Pooran off Naveen-Ul-Haq off the fourth ball of the final over as RCB ended on the losing note.

While Mayank Yadav hogged the limelight for his mesmerizing pace bowling, LSG did well in the field too, catching and fielding superbly. Devdutt Padikkal took three catches and effected a run out while Nicholas Pooran also took three catches and got a run-out with a direct hit.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 181/5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81, Nicholas Pooran 40 not out; Glenn Maxwell 2-23) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs (Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3-14, Naveen-Ul-Haq 2-25) by 28 runs.