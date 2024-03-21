IPL 2024: Two bouncers per over and Smart Replay System, new rules come into effect this season

Chennai: The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is all set to kick off on Friday, will feature two new rules — allowing two bouncers per over and Smart Replay System to enhance the efficacy of the DRS.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given clearance for allowing two bounces per over and introduction the Smart Replay System in IPL 2024 to elevate the excitement for the fans.

The IPL will continue with the Impact Player rule, which was first implemented in the previous season.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in the season opener of the tournament.

Two bounces per over

The biggest change is that bowlers can now bowl two bouncers per over instead of the prior restriction of only one. Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) allow two bouncers per over, while Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) strictly follow ICC regulations, which allow only one short ball per over.

By levelling the playing field between bat and ball, this tactical change gives bowlers another way to confront hitters. Following a fruitful trial in India’s domestic T20 championship, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, players and administrators expressed broad support for the rule’s implementation.

Smart Replay System (SRS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced the Smart Replay System in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to increase the accuracy and speed of decision-making. The Smart Replay System will allow the TV umpire to refer to more visuals than he previously had access to, including split-screen images.

In the Smart Replay System, the TV umpire will receive inputs directly from two Hawk-Eye operators who will be sitting in the same room as the umpire and provide him with images captured by eight of Hawk-Eye’s high-speed cameras across the ground.

Under the new Smart Replay System, referrals for stumpings, run-outs, catches, and overthrows can be made. In case of a stumping referral, the TV umpire can request to see the split screen from the Hawk-Eye operators via the Smart Review System.

The new technology will give the TV umpire tri-vision for stumpings, which is effectively a single frame of film from both side-on and front-on cameras.

When a request for stumping is made during an IPL 2024 match, the BCCI has chosen to maintain the clause requiring a verification of a catch. This decision goes against ICC regulations, which specify that the on-field umpire is only supposed to review stumping calls.

Contrary to recent ICC playing standards for white-ball international matches, the IPL has chosen not to implement the stop-clock rule, despite embracing these progressive reforms.