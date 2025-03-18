IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Rajasthan Royals’ Squad Balance

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised concerns about Rajasthan Royals’ squad balance ahead of IPL 2025. He questioned whether the team has weakened itself after the mega auction.

Key Player Exits Raise Questions

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that RR’s decision to part ways with key players like Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin has left them with significant gaps that haven’t been adequately filled.

“They lost four of their biggest players, but the replacements aren’t even close to them. It’s a completely Indian batting lineup, apart from Shimron Hetmyer. You didn’t pick any overseas batter, which is quite surprising,” Chopra said.

Lack of High-Profile Overseas Batters

Rajasthan Royals had retained Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shimron Hetmyer before heading into the auction. However, despite having a significant purse, they made no high-profile overseas batting additions.

Instead, they focused on strengthening their bowling attack, bringing in:

Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore)

(Rs 12.50 crore) Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore)

(Rs 5.25 crore) Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore)

(Rs 4.40 crore) Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore)

(Rs 2 crore) Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.50 crore)

Lack of a Quality All-Rounder

Chopra also highlighted that RR still lacks a high-quality all-rounder, something that had troubled them in the previous season.

“Most teams have a strong all-rounder who allows flexibility in team combinations. Rajasthan didn’t have that last year, and it looks like they’re in the same position again. Hasaranga is not really an all-rounder at the IPL level. He has done well with the ball at times, but as a batter, he hasn’t fired,” he noted.

Risky Dependence on Jofra Archer

Chopra also expressed concern over RR’s over-reliance on Jofra Archer in the pace department, citing the pacer’s long history of injuries.

“Archer’s recent form and injuries make him a risky bet. If he doesn’t perform, Rajasthan could be in big trouble,” he added.

Rajasthan Royals’ Opening Fixture

Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.