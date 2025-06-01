IPL 2025: Ahmedabad surface is going to suit PBKS, says Aaron ahead of Qualifier 2

Ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, former India pacer Varun Aaron shared his belief that the pitch in Ahmedabad might favour Punjab’s strengths—especially their top-order batting.

“The Ahmedabad surface is going to suit Punjab. It’ll suit both teams, but Punjab more so, because they rely heavily on their openers,” Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out show.

He added that qualifying in the top two has already given PBKS’s young players crucial experience under pressure:

“At least their young Indian contingent has seen a high-pressure, knockout kind of game. Now they know what to do and what not to do.”

Reset and Refocus: Ponting’s Role and Team Morale

Aaron also emphasized the importance of head coach Ricky Ponting’s influence, saying the team now has a chance to reset mentally after the loss in Qualifier 1.

“They lost a battle but haven’t lost the war,” he said, echoing Shreyas Iyer’s sentiments after a similar setback.

Tom Moody: “Don’t Write Off Punjab”

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody urged PBKS to move on quickly from their poor showing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in New Chandigarh, where they were bowled out for just 101.

While Moody labeled Mumbai Indians as favourites, he praised Punjab’s resilience:

“You’d never write off Punjab. They’ve certainly punched above their weight this season.”

MI’s Momentum After GT Knockout

Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2 after eliminating Gujarat Titans (GT) with a commanding performance, scoring 228/5 in New Chandigarh.

Moody noted that MI has found form at the right time:

“They’ve washed away the negatives of their season. Whether it be individual form or early losses, they’ve found rhythm at the business end.”

Batting First Could Be Key for PBKS

Both Aaron and Moody agreed that batting first could be the smarter approach for Punjab in such a high-pressure match, especially considering their inexperienced batting line-up.