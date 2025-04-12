IPL 2025 Black Market Ticket Scandal: KSCA Members Under Police Scanner

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has uncovered a major black-market ticket racket during the ongoing IPL 2025, with potential links to members of the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA). This revelation follows the arrest of eight individuals involved in selling IPL tickets illegally outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CCB Arrests Eight in Black Ticketing Crackdown

The arrested individuals include canteen workers and stadium staff, raising concerns about internal access and misuse of privileges. During the investigation, the CCB recovered 18 tickets of various categories—worth Rs 1,200, Rs 5,000, and Rs 13,000—being sold at exorbitant prices ranging between Rs 7,000 to Rs 32,000.

Also Read: White House Reveals Why Donald Trump Imposed Tariffs on Multiple Countries

Larger Syndicate Suspected Behind Ticket Scam

According to a senior police officer, the suspects are believed to be part of a well-organized syndicate, with access to special passes—normally reserved for VIPs and officials. The police now suspect possible involvement of influential KSCA members, and some may be summoned for questioning.

Details of the Arrests and FIRs Filed

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday, CCB officials actively monitored the stadium premises. This led to the arrest of:

Case 1: Manoj Khande and Santosh James, both 28, were caught selling tickets for premium stands including the H Stand and AC Box . Khande, a canteen vendor associated with DNA event management , claimed he received tickets from managers Shivakumar H and Nagaraj K .

Manoj Khande and Santosh James, both 28, were caught selling tickets for premium stands including the . Khande, a canteen vendor associated with , claimed he received tickets from managers and . Case 2: Manjunath was arrested with six IPL tickets in his possession.

was arrested with in his possession. Case 3: Five more individuals — Hemanth Kumar (34), Saiprasad (19), Bharath (19), Narendrakumar (63), and Shivarajkumar (32) — were caught selling tickets illegally. The FIRs also mentioned the seizure of special entry passes, which raises concerns about inside support.

Police Action and BCCI’s Involvement

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda had earlier instructed a special drive to combat black marketing of IPL tickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also urged strict vigilance to prevent ticket scalping and betting activities.

KSCA Under Scrutiny as Probe Deepens

The inclusion of restricted-access passes in the seized tickets strongly suggests internal leakage, prompting the police to look closely at KSCA’s role. As the investigation progresses, more arrests and disclosures are likely in the coming days.