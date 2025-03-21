IPL 2025 Brings Game-Changing Rule Updates: From Saliva Ban Lifted to Second New Ball, Here’s What You Need to Know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is all set to kick off with a fresh set of rule changes that promise to shake up the tournament and redefine gameplay. From bringing back traditional tactics to introducing high-tech innovations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revamped the format after extensive discussions with players, umpires, and team management.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 major rule changes that are bound to make IPL 2025 one of the most exciting seasons yet.

1. Saliva Ban Lifted

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of saliva on the ball has been allowed once again. This is expected to bring back more swing and reverse swing into play, giving fast bowlers a significant edge and making matches more balanced between bat and ball.

2. ‘Second Ball’ Rule to Combat Dew

To tackle the dew factor in night matches, a second ball may be introduced by umpires after the 11th over of the second innings, but only if excessive moisture is detected. This is aimed at maintaining fairness and controlling the impact of wet conditions.

3. Strategic Impact Player Rule Stays

The Impact Player rule, first introduced in IPL 2023, continues to offer teams the option to substitute one player mid-game. This keeps the tactical aspect alive and adds depth to team strategies.

4. Expanded Use of DRS

The Decision Review System (DRS) now includes referrals for off-side wides and height-based no-balls. This ensures improved umpiring accuracy and gives players a better chance to challenge close calls.

5. Golden Badge for Defending Champions

In a nod to European football leagues, IPL will now feature a Golden Badge for the defending champions. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), winners of IPL 2024, will debut the honor this season.

6. No Captain Bans for Over-Rates

Captains will no longer be banned for over-rate violations. Instead, they’ll receive demerit points, reducing the risk of losing key leaders while still enforcing discipline.

7. Advanced Hawk-Eye Integration

The league will now rely more on Hawk-Eye technology to call waist-high no-balls, off-side wides, and head-high deliveries, enhancing consistency and reducing controversies.

8. Extended Player Replacement Window

Franchises can now sign replacements for injured players until their 12th league match, instead of being limited to the first seven games. This change offers greater flexibility for team management.

9. Leadership Overhaul Across Teams

IPL 2025 sees a major leadership shuffle. Teams like RCB, DC, RR, PBKS, and KKR have appointed new captains, while Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians have revamped their coaching staff.

10. Stricter Training Protocols

To safeguard pitch quality and player safety, the BCCI has issued new training guidelines. These aim to maintain competitive match conditions across all venues throughout the season.

With these sweeping changes, IPL 2025 is set to offer fans a dynamic, fair, and thrilling cricket experience. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter, casual viewer, or an analyst, staying updated on these rules will be crucial as the action unfolds.