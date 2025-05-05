IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings sign Urvil Patel as replacement for injured Vansh Bedi

New Delhi: In a key mid-season change, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Urvil Patel, the Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter, as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to injury.

Vansh Bedi Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

Vansh Bedi, who was on the verge of making his IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, suffered a ligament tear in his left ankle just before the match. Though named in the playing XI, he was replaced last minute by Deepak Hooda. CSK confirmed that Bedi will not return for the remainder of the season.

Urvil Patel: A Promising Talent From Gujarat

Urvil Patel, 26, has made headlines in Indian domestic cricket, especially during the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He hit a sensational 28-ball century against Tripura — the joint-fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter. That innings brought him national attention as a rising uncapped T20 talent.

Explosive Stats in Domestic Cricket

In the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Runs: 315 in 6 matches

315 in 6 matches Average: Over 78

Over 78 Strike Rate: Nearly 230

Nearly 230 Centuries: 2

His attacking style and competent wicketkeeping make him an ideal fit for the fast-paced T20 format.

IPL Journey So Far

Urvil has featured in:

47 T20 matches

1162 runs, including 2 centuries and 4 fifties

He was part of the Gujarat Titans squad in IPL 2023, although he did not get a game that season. He now joins CSK for his base price of ₹30 lakh, becoming the third replacement player for the franchise in IPL 2025.

CSK’s Injury Woes in IPL 2025

CSK’s 2025 season has been marred by injuries:

Ayush Mhatre replaced captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (out after five matches)

replaced captain (out after five matches) Dewald Brevis came in for pacer Gurjapneet Singh

Now, Urvil Patel adds depth to the squad as they look ahead to the final games.

CSK Knocked Out, But Eyes on Future

With just 2 wins from 11 games, Chennai Super Kings are already out of IPL 2025 playoff contention. However, with three matches remaining, the team is expected to test its bench strength, and Urvil Patel may finally receive his maiden IPL cap.