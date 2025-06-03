National Fervour Takes Centre Stage at IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony

Ahmedabad: The closing ceremony of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was filled with nationalistic pride as patriotic songs echoed across the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the final clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Heartfelt Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

The theme of the evening revolved around honouring the Indian armed forces. Messages like “Honouring the Indian armed forces”, “Salute to the armed forces”, and “Thank you armed forces” were displayed on digital boards along the boundary and the first tier of the world’s largest stadium.

Shankar Mahadevan Leads Soul-Stirring Performances

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam, delivered a powerful performance for the near-capacity crowd. Songs like “Kandhon Se Milte Hai Kandhe” and “Lakshya” from the war-themed movie Lakshya, along with “Ae Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu” and AR Rahman’s “Vande Mataram”, stirred patriotic emotions. The grand finale featured the energetic “Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani.”

Teams Warm Up Amid Electrifying Atmosphere

While the performances captivated the audience, RCB players were the first to begin their warm-up sessions on the field, followed shortly by PBKS. Both teams trained in the backdrop of patriotic fervour, gearing up for the tournament’s most crucial game.

Operation Sindoor Casts a Shadow on the Season

The 2025 IPL season was earlier suspended for 10 days in May due to Operation Sindoor — a major military response to a Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 Indian citizens. The resumption of the tournament and its grand finale were seen as a tribute to national unity and resilience.