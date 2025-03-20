IPL 2025: CSK, KKR, and MI Have Strong Spin-Bowling Lineups, Says Piyush Chawla

New Delhi: With just two days left before IPL 2025 kicks off, veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has analyzed the spin-bowling strengths of various teams. He believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the most solid spin departments in the tournament.

“If we look at it, Chennai’s spin bowling department looks really good. With Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmed, Chennai is looking strong. Then we can talk about KKR with experienced spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. Mumbai Indians had a slight setback with Allah Ghazanfar’s injury, but with Mitchell Santner in form and Mujeeb Ur Rahman replacing Allah, their spin attack remains solid.”

RCB and Rajasthan Royals Have Spin Weaknesses

When asked about the weaker spin-bowling line-ups, Chawla pointed out Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as teams with vulnerabilities.

RCB’s Concerns: “Suyash Sharma lacks experience and hasn’t played many matches. Bowling in Chinnaswamy isn’t easy, and they lack a strong wicket-taking spinner in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya is more of a containing bowler rather than a wicket-taker.”

"RR relies heavily on overseas spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Playing both means sacrificing an overseas batter or fast bowler."

Suyash Sharma’s Big Opportunity at RCB

With 192 IPL wickets, Chawla believes India’s next breakout spinner is yet to emerge. However, Suyash Sharma has a chance to shine as RCB’s lead spinner.

“Suyash was overshadowed at KKR due to Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. But now, he has a golden opportunity at RCB to prove himself. Although it won’t be easy at Chinnaswamy, his performance could make a difference.”

Why Wrist-Spinners Are in High Demand

Chawla noted that wrist-spinners and left-arm spinners are more valuable than off-spinners in T20 cricket due to their wicket-taking abilities.

“A wrist-spinner is like a goldmine. An experienced wrist-spinner can bowl at any stage – powerplay, middle overs, or death overs. Left-arm spinners are effective against right-handed batsmen, which is why teams favor them over off-spinners.”

However, he acknowledged the success of high-quality off-spinners like Sunil Narine and Ravichandran Ashwin, emphasizing that only those with exceptional skills can thrive in IPL conditions.

IPL 2025 Won’t Determine T20 World Cup Selection

Chawla dismissed the idea that IPL 2025 performances alone will determine India’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

“After IPL, there will be domestic cricket and other tournaments. Players need to perform consistently. When selecting for a World Cup, experience matters. Someone like Kuldeep Yadav, who is still under 30, will be a preferred choice due to his experience.”

With IPL 2025 set to begin, the focus remains on teams’ spin departments, which could play a crucial role in deciding the tournament’s fate.