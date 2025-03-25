IPL 2025: DC Players Extend Playful Congratulations to New Dad KL Rahul

New Delhi: After their thrilling one-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) players took a moment to extend heartfelt congratulations to their star player, KL Rahul, on the birth of his child.

In a playful and wholesome gesture, the team shared a video on DC’s social media with the caption “Our family extends, our family celebrates.” The video showed Rahul’s teammates congratulating him in a fun way, performing the ‘Mother’s Lap Baby Swing’ action to the tune of the song “Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re” from the movie Heyy Babyy. Skipper Axar Patel was also seen in the video singing the iconic lines, “Aa le chak mai aa gaya.”

KL Rahul, visibly touched by the gesture, commented on the post saying, “Lads, this means so much to us, thanks a million.”

Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, who married in January 2023, announced their pregnancy in November 2024, and welcomed their baby girl on Monday. Rahul shared the joyous news via a social media post.

KL Rahul Misses DC’s Opening Match Due to Newborn Baby

KL Rahul was notably absent during Delhi Capitals’ opening match against LSG due to the birth of his child. Despite joining the DC setup ahead of the match in Visakhapatnam, Rahul received special permission from the management to skip the game against his former franchise. The match took place at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

KL Rahul’s IPL Journey and National Team Contribution

Bought for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rahul has joined the team after departing from Lucknow Super Giants. He is expected to shine in the shortest format following his successful return to the Indian national team across formats.

Rahul was a crucial player for India in their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. As a wicketkeeper-batter, he excelled both behind the stumps and with the bat. Rahul was instrumental in India’s knockout wins, finishing unbeaten in three out of four innings. He contributed significantly with scores of 42* and 34* in the semifinals and finals against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.