IPL 2025: Did CSK Cross the Line? Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Ball Tampering in CSK vs MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have found themselves at the center of controversy after a viral video from their IPL 2025 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 sparked ball-tampering allegations. The video, widely circulated on social media, appears to show CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed engaging in a suspicious exchange during the high-voltage encounter.

In the clip, Ruturaj is seen handing the ball to Khaleel before discreetly receiving an unidentified item, which he then places in his pocket. The exchange happens while the two were turned away from the camera, further fueling speculation among fans that CSK might have tampered with the ball.

While the footage has gone viral, it is important to note that India Today reported that the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified. No official complaint has been lodged with the IPL authorities at the time of writing.

CSK Begin IPL 2025 with Victory Over MI

Despite the controversy, CSK started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note, defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, CSK made early inroads with Khaleel Ahmed dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over and following it up with the wicket of Ryan Rickelton.

https://twitter.com/TheCric8Boy/status/1904017153881514418

MI managed to regroup briefly thanks to a 50-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. However, Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad turned the tide with a four-wicket haul, which included the crucial dismissal of Suryakumar, stumped brilliantly by veteran MS Dhoni.

Mumbai posted a total of 155 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, CSK chased down the target with contributions from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both scoring fifties. Khaleel Ahmed finished with figures of 3 wickets, playing a pivotal role in the win.

No Official Action Yet

As the video continues to gain traction online, cricket fans await a response from IPL authorities. For now, the focus remains on CSK’s strong start to the season and the emerging leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Should the allegations be substantiated, it could lead to serious repercussions, considering the strict anti-tampering regulations in place by the ICC and IPL governing bodies.