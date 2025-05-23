IPL 2025: Dilip Vengsarkar picks RCB or PBKS to lift maiden title

Mumbai: Former India captain and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed confidence in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) lifting their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

RCB and PBKS Eye First-Ever IPL Trophy

Both franchises have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and remain strong contenders for a top-two finish. With two league-stage matches each left, the battle for playoff positioning continues.

RCB’s Remaining Fixtures and Current Standing

RCB currently sits in second place on the points table. They are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday and May 27, respectively, with the final game scheduled in Lucknow.

PBKS Breaks Playoff Drought After 11 Years

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They are in third place and will play their final league games against the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday and May 26 in Jaipur.

Vengsarkar Hopes for a New Champion

Speaking to IANS, Vengsarkar said:

“RCB and Punjab have been trying to lift the title for many years. I hope that one of these teams wins the IPL this time—it would be great for the team, franchise, and owners.”

Rajat Patidar Credits RCB’s Bowling Unit

RCB captain Rajat Patidar highlighted the team’s strong bowling lineup as a key factor in their successful 2025 campaign.

“In T20 games, having good, experienced bowlers who understand how to bowl in specific situations helps a lot,” Patidar told JioStar.

“Your bowling group can win you matches—and even the title.”

Strong Team Culture Boosting RCB’s Confidence

Patidar also praised the positive dressing room environment and team bonding, emphasizing the unity and open communication among players.