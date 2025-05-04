IPL 2025: Fiery knocks from Russell, Raghuvanshi power KKR to 206/4 against RR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday in their IPL 2025 clash. Despite early setbacks, powerful performances by Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped KKR post a formidable total of 206/4 in 20 overs.

Narine Falls Early as Gurbaz-Rahane Steady the Innings

KKR’s opening struggles continued as Sunil Narine was dismissed for 11 by Yudhvir Singh in the very first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ajinkya Rahane then rebuilt the innings, with aggressive shot-making that lifted KKR to 56/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Theekshana Strikes as Gurbaz Departs for 35

The 56-run stand between Gurbaz and Rahane was broken in the 8th over by Maheesh Theekshana. Gurbaz contributed a 25-ball 35, including four boundaries and a six.

Raghuvanshi Joins the Act with Classy 44

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, batting at No. 4, kept the scoreboard ticking with boundaries off Wanindu Hasaranga and Riyan Parag. His intent helped maintain the momentum before Rahane fell for 30, leaving KKR at 111/3 in the 13th over.

Russell Unleashes Carnage in Final Overs

Andre Russell then walked in and changed the game’s complexion. The West Indian powerhouse smashed boundaries at will, notably hitting three consecutive sixes off Theekshana in the 18th over. He reached his half-century in just 22 balls, ending unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls with six sixes and four fours.

Raghuvanshi Misses Fifty, Rinku Singh Finishes in Style

Just six runs short of his half-century, Raghuvanshi was dismissed by Jofra Archer. However, Rinku Singh took charge in the final over, smashing 22 runs, including two sixes and a four, capitalizing on Madhwal’s erratic bowling which included three wides.

Russell Enters KKR Record Books

With this explosive knock, Russell became the third KKR batter after Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to score over 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens, marking another milestone in his IPL career.

Brief Scores

Kolkata Knight Riders: 206/4 in 20 overs

(Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Andre Russell 57 not out; Jofra Archer 1-30, Maheesh Theekshana 1-41)

Against: Rajasthan Royals