IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against RCB at Ahmedabad

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to commence shortly at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. With both teams yet to lift an IPL trophy in the tournament’s 18-year history, today’s clash offers a golden chance to end their title drought and etch their names into the history books.

Punjab Kings Win Toss, Elect to Bowl

In a key pre-match moment, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first— a decision likely influenced by the pitch dynamics and historical data of the venue. RCB will now set the target, putting their batting unit under pressure to post a challenging total in a high-stakes match.

Ahmedabad Pitch Favors Batters, Offers Some for Pacers

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a batting paradise throughout the season. Of the 8 matches played here in IPL 2025, teams batting first scored over 200 runs on 7 occasions, even breaching the 220-run mark four times. The surface is a blend of red and black clay, offering true bounce and pace that suits stroke-making batters.

However, fast bowlers have picked up 69% of the wickets here, with some swing on offer early in the innings. Spinners have accounted for about 30% of dismissals, typically finding success in the middle overs. The large boundaries mean batters must time their shots well, and running between the wickets becomes crucial.

Toss Impact: Not a Guaranteed Advantage

While teams batting first have won 6 out of 8 games at this venue this season, the team winning the toss has opted to chase on 7 occasions. This points to a psychological edge or comfort in chasing targets, despite statistical evidence slightly favoring setting a total. Toss alone may not determine the match’s outcome, but it could influence early momentum.

Familiar Territory for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings appear to have the upper hand in terms of venue familiarity. They’ve played two matches in Ahmedabad this season—one where they posted a mammoth 243/5, and another where they successfully chased down 204 with an over to spare in Qualifier 2. This experience may prove beneficial in managing match pressure and adapting to pitch conditions.

RCB Enters Uncharted Ground

RCB, on the other hand, have not played a single match at this venue this season. Their players will need to adapt quickly to the unfamiliar surface and conditions. With high scores common at this ground, their bowlers in particular face a challenging task in defending or chasing a target against a confident Punjab lineup.

Final Verdict

As both teams gear up for their biggest match yet, the toss, pitch, and prior experience at the venue could shape the flow of the game. With history at stake, RCB and PBKS will leave no stone unturned to claim their maiden IPL title.