IPL 2025 Final to Honour Operation Sindoor Heroes: Service Chiefs Invited

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the IPL 2025 Final, scheduled to be held on June 3, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces. This tribute comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

IPL 2025 Final to Pay Tribute to Indian Armed Forces

The IPL Governing Council, in coordination with the BCCI, has taken the initiative to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor. The tribute will be part of the grand finale of the IPL season, offering a platform to show solidarity and national pride.

Key Highlights:

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) , Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , Chief of Naval Staff , and Chief of Air Staff have been officially invited to attend the final.

The theme of the final will be focused on honouring the heroes of Operation Sindoor .

will be focused on . IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the news to IANS, stating, “We have invited all three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The theme is to honour our heroes of Operation Sindoor.”

IPL 2025 Season Temporarily Suspended After Pahalgam Attack

The terror attack in Pahalgam had significant repercussions across the nation, including a temporary suspension of the IPL 2025 season. The league was halted for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following military operations across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The IPL resumed after both nations agreed to a ceasefire, and the final, originally scheduled for May 26, was postponed to June 3. A revised schedule was implemented, with matches now being played across six designated venues.

National Anthem & Armed Forces Tribute at All Matches

Post-resumption, the BCCI has taken significant steps to honour the armed forces:

The national anthem is played before the start of every match.

is played before the start of every match. Stadium giant screens display ‘Thank You, Armed Forces’ messages prominently.

display messages prominently. Players and franchises have shown their support through armbands and on-field tributes.

Teams Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs

As the tournament nears its climax, four teams have secured their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs:

Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians

These teams will compete for a spot in the high-stakes final on June 3, which promises to be a blend of cricketing excellence and national pride.

Final Thoughts

The IPL 2025 final is not just a cricketing spectacle but also a patriotic tribute to the brave hearts of Operation Sindoor. With the presence of top military leaders and heartfelt gestures across stadiums, the event aims to unite sports and national sentiment in a memorable celebration.