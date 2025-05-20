IPL 2025 Shake-Up: Finals Around the Corner, But Venue Change Sparks Buzz – Here’s Why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing its final stages, with teams having played nearly 12 matches each. As the tournament gears up for the transition from group stages to the playoffs, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the venues for the playoffs and final.

Playoff Venues Finalized: Mullanpur and Ahmedabad to Host Key Matches

According to a statement from the BCCI, Mullanpur will host Qualifier 1 on May 29, followed by the Eliminator on May 30. The action will then shift to Ahmedabad, where Qualifier 2 will take place on June 1, and the much-awaited final is scheduled for June 3.

Hyderabad and Kolkata Miss Out Amid Security Concerns

Originally, Hyderabad and Kolkata were shortlisted to host the playoffs and final matches. However, the BCCI changed the plan citing security concerns amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. This move has left Hyderabad fans disappointed, especially those rooting for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who had hoped to witness high-stakes matches on home soil.

SRH vs RCB Match Shifted from Bengaluru to Lucknow

Adding to SRH fans’ woes, the highly anticipated league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore has also been moved. The match, initially scheduled in Bengaluru, will now be played in Lucknow, due to concerns over possible rain disruptions.

Clarity at Crucial Juncture

With the league entering its decisive final week, the announcement brings much-needed clarity for teams and fans alike. While logistical changes may disappoint local supporters in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the BCCI’s proactive scheduling aims to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality cricket during the crucial playoff phase.