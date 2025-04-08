IPL 2025: Gavaskar Says Bumrah Could Hit 150 kmph Soon After Impressive Comeback

Mumbai: India’s legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar praised Jasprit Bumrah’s return to form during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. Despite finishing wicketless with figures of 0-29 in four overs, Bumrah impressed with his pace and rhythm.

Gavaskar, speaking on JioHotstar, highlighted that Bumrah was already clocking over 140 kmph, and could soon return to his peak 150 kmph speeds.

“The first and foremost thing was seeing him come in steaming and bowling at his usual pace – over 140 kmph. I believe with a few more games under his belt, he’ll likely hit 150 kmph as he gains more confidence in his back,” said Gavaskar.

T20 Format Aiding Bumrah’s Recovery

The former India captain emphasized how the shorter format helps fast bowlers like Bumrah stay sharp.

Also Read: Telangana Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers – 25,000 Vacancies Announced, Interviews Starting Soon!

“In T20s, where you’re not bowling long spells, it’s a lot easier to stay sharp and bowl at full speed. That’s exactly what we saw with Bumrah. If not for him, RCB might have scored 240–250,” he noted.

Rohit Sharma’s Form a Cause for Concern

Gavaskar also weighed in on Rohit Sharma’s struggles, who returned to the XI after missing the previous game due to a knee injury. Rohit was dismissed early again, continuing his worst IPL start since 2020 with scores of 0, 8, 13, and 17 so far this season.

“Even if he doesn’t get a big score immediately, a steady 30–40 will help build confidence,” Gavaskar said.

“When he gets out in the powerplay, it hurts – whether it’s for MI or India.”

Gavaskar suggested that Rohit’s shot selection needs refinement.

“Being aggressive is important in the first six overs, but picking the right risks is key. If he balances that, he’ll start scoring big again.”

MI Suffers Fourth Loss Despite Fightback

Mumbai Indians endured their fourth defeat of the season, losing to RCB by 12 runs in a high-scoring encounter at Wankhede Stadium.

Former head coach Mark Boucher shared insights into MI’s performance:

“They got off to a sluggish start. But it was amazing to see Suryakumar’s strike rate. Then Hardik and Tilak put on a great partnership.”

Boucher praised Hardik Pandya’s aggressive hitting under pressure, particularly against Josh Hazlewood, and credited Tilak Varma for solid support.