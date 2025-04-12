IPL 2025: Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Season for Gujarat Titans Due to Groin Injury

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after suffering a groin injury and returning home. The injury occurred during GT’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, a game Gujarat won by seven wickets.

Injury Details

Phillips came on as a substitute fielder in the final over of the powerplay. While attempting a throw from point, he pulled his groin muscle. Despite receiving immediate treatment from the physio, he had to be helped off the field and did not return.

Official Statement from GT

“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,”

read a statement from the franchise on Saturday.

GT had secured the services of the New Zealand all-rounder in the 2024 mega auction for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Unfortunately, he had not featured in a match before being sidelined due to injury.

No Replacement Announced Yet

There has been no official word yet on who Gujarat Titans will name as Phillips’ replacement. The team is already missing Kagiso Rabada, who flew back to South Africa for personal reasons.

GT’s Overseas Options

Currently, GT’s available overseas players include:

Jos Buttler (England – wicketkeeper-batter)

(England – wicketkeeper-batter) Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies – all-rounder)

(West Indies – all-rounder) Gerald Coetzee (South Africa – fast bowler)

(South Africa – fast bowler) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan – bowling all-rounder)

(Afghanistan – bowling all-rounder) Karim Janat (Afghanistan – bowling all-rounder)

Titans in Strong Form

Led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans are top of the IPL 2025 points table with four wins and one loss in their first five matches.

Upcoming Matches

vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

📍 BRSABV Ekana Stadium

📆 Saturday afternoon

📍 BRSABV Ekana Stadium 📆 Saturday afternoon vs Delhi Capitals (DC)

📍 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

📆 April 19

GT fans will hope the team’s form continues despite the growing list of injuries.