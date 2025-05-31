IPL 2025: GT can’t drop that many catches and expect to win a championship, says Uthappa

New Delhi: After Gujarat Titans (GT) crashed out of IPL 2025 following a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator, former India batter Robin Uthappa criticized their fielding errors and tactical choices, saying such lapses make it impossible to win championships.

Crucial Drops Let Rohit and MI Off the Hook

In the high-stakes encounter in New Chandigarh on Friday evening, GT dropped three critical catches, two of which gave Rohit Sharma extra lives. Rohit capitalized with a sensational 81 off 50 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav also benefited from a dropped chance in the 12th over. MI posted a formidable 228/5 as a result.

Poor Tactical Choices with the Ball

GT’s decision to hand the new ball to Prasidh Krishna, usually a middle-overs specialist, backfired. The pacer was taken apart by Rohit and Jonny Bairstow during the powerplay. Uthappa pointed out the lack of tactical adjustment:

“GT’s strategy was more reactive than proactive. Using Prasidh in the powerplay – despite his success in the middle overs – was a misstep. His first over was expensive, and they failed to course-correct. The 26-run and 22-run overs proved costly.”

Fielding Errors Undermine Championship Aspirations

Uthappa was firm in his assessment of GT’s fielding:

“You can’t drop that many catches and expect to win a championship,” he said on JioHotstar, stressing the importance of discipline and execution in high-pressure games.

Rohit’s Composure and Sai Sudharsan’s Rise

Reflecting on Rohit Sharma’s innings, Uthappa noted the opener’s ability to adjust after early setbacks:

“After the early drop, Rohit flirted with danger briefly but quickly recognised the need to take control. He shifted gears, played responsibly, found the gaps, and built key partnerships.”

He added that the pressure players like Rohit, Dhoni, and Kohli exert is immense—and young GT batter Sai Sudharsan is beginning to reach that echelon.

MI vs PBKS: High-Stakes Clash in Qualifier 2

With Mumbai Indians set to face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Uthappa expects fireworks:

“Punjab are hurting and will come out firing. Mumbai, riding high on momentum, will bring intensity as well. It’s set to be a blockbuster, one for the ages.”

The winner will go on to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Final on June 3, also in Ahmedabad.