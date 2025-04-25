IPL 2025: Hazlewood Delivers Dream Spell, RCB Secure First Home Win — Bangar, Kumble Heap Praise

New Delhi: Josh Hazlewood turned back the clock with a masterclass in pressure bowling, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch their first home victory of IPL 2025. The Australian pacer bagged 4/33 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, including a game-defining penultimate over that cost just one run and yielded two key wickets.

With Rajasthan Royals (RR) needing 18 off 12 balls to end a four-match skid, Hazlewood stepped up in style. His final two overs went for just seven runs and included three wickets, earning him the Player of the Match award and universal praise.

“Hazlewood brings the kind of consistency every captain dreams of,” said former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on JioStar. “In crunch moments, he keeps his calm, nails his lengths, and knows exactly what to bowl. He’s been the rock in RCB’s attack—apart from the one season he missed with injury.”

Bangar pointed to Hazlewood’s ability to hit Test-match lengths with unerring accuracy. “On a surface with steep bounce, he’s lethal. It’s no surprise he picked up four wickets.”

Legendary spinner and ex-RCB captain Anil Kumble echoed the admiration. “Hazlewood’s death-over execution was brilliant. After Bhuvneshwar went for 22 in the 17th over, the pressure was on. But H turned it around.”

Kumble highlighted the pivotal 18th over and wicket-taking review aided by keeper Jitesh Sharma as turning points. “That spell, that over—it changed everything. A total team effort, but Hazlewood was the difference.”

He also commended RCB’s all-round fight. “Losing the toss didn’t help, and at halfway, RR looked set. But RCB clawed back with smart bowling in the final 10 overs. Hazlewood led the way.”

From raw pace to surgical precision, H was the heartbeat of RCB’s comeback. And as both Bangar and Kumble agree—he’s the kind of bowler every team dreams of.