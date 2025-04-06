IPL 2025: “I Didn’t Expect to Get a Wicket on the First Ball,” Says Jofra Archer

New Chandigarh: Rajasthan Royals’ pace sensation Jofra Archer was the star of the show in their 50-run win over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Archer struck gold on the very first ball of the second innings, setting the tone for a dominating performance that dismantled the PBKS batting lineup.

Early Breakthrough Gave RR the Upper Hand

Reflecting on his performance, Archer admitted his surprise:

“I didn’t expect it to not do as much, but I’m happy that I still was able to get a wicket with the first ball, and set the tone,” he said during a post-match chat with teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal on iplt20.com.

He added, “It got everybody some energy and I’m just glad that we got the win in the end.”

Comeback Performance After a Tough Start

Archer’s IPL 2025 campaign had a rough start, leaking 76 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 33 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders without a wicket. But he made a strong comeback, delivering a tight spell of 1-13 against CSK and now, a match-winning 3-25 against PBKS at Mullanpur.

Archer’s Opening Spell Rocks PBKS

In Saturday’s match, Archer bowled at over 145 kmph, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the first over, and later sent Arshdeep Singh back in the death overs.

He shared his mindset:

“If I can give the guys a good start, the bowler from the other end would take that up… hopefully keep passing the pressure on them.”

Jaiswal Shines with the Bat

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a quickfire 67 off 45 balls, praised Archer’s intensity and spoke about his own approach to batting:

“It was really important for me to always think to climb another mountain… I needed to absorb the pressure and enjoy it because, of course, there is pressure in this game.”

Royals Looking Confident in IPL 2025

With Archer back in rhythm and Jaiswal returning to form, Rajasthan Royals appear to be building momentum at the right time in IPL 2025. The victory against Punjab Kings not only improves their position on the points table but also boosts the team’s morale ahead of crucial upcoming fixtures.

