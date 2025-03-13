IPL 2025: Injured Coach Dravid Arrives at Rajasthan Royals Training Camp on Crutches

New Delhi: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid arrived at the team’s preparatory camp in Jaipur on crutches. Dravid had injured his left leg during a club match in Bengaluru and joined the training session a week after the incident.

Dravid Seen on Golf Cart and Crutches

In a video shared by RR, Dravid was seen arriving at the training session on a golf cart, wearing a medical boot. He later switched to crutches but remained actively involved, closely monitoring the entire session despite his injury.

Injury Sustained During Club Match

Dravid injured his left calf muscle while playing for Vijaya Cricket Club against Jayanagar Cricketers in the Karnataka State Cricket Association Group I, League III semifinal for the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield.

Rajasthan Royals Confirm Recovery Progress

On Wednesday, the Royals shared a photo of Dravid wearing a cast on his left leg, captioning it:

“Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today (Wednesday) in Jaipur.”

Dravid’s Return to the Cricket Field

The former India head coach made a surprise return to competitive cricket by playing alongside his son Anvay in a KSCA Group I, Division III league match on February 22.

Dravid batted at No. 6 for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) against Young Lions Club, scoring 10 runs off eight balls before being dismissed by spinner AR Ullas. He and Anvay put together a 17-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Playing Through Pain in the Semifinal

In the semifinal against Jayanagar Cricketers, Dravid joined his son at the crease when his team was struggling at 12/3 in the seventh over. Two deliveries in, he appeared in discomfort due to his leg injury but continued to bat, stitching a 43-run partnership off 66 balls with Anvay.

Eventually, the 52-year-old had to leave the field with assistance. However, his fighting spirit was not enough to secure victory for Vijaya Cricket Club in the semifinal.

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 Campaign

The Rajasthan Royals, winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008 and runners-up in 2022, will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.