IPL 2025: KKR Crush CSK by 8 Wickets in Dominant Display at Chepauk

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders handed Chennai Super Kings a crushing defeat in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season, held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. KKR chased down a modest target of 104 with ease, winning by eight wickets.

CSK Collapse to Lowest-Ever Total at Home

After being put in to bat first by KKR captain, Chennai Super Kings struggled to build momentum and posted a dismal 103 for 9 in their 20 overs — their lowest total at Chepauk.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 31, with some support from Vijay Shankar (29) and Rahul Tripathi (16), but the rest of the batting lineup failed to contribute meaningfully.

Narine Spins Web Around CSK

KKR’s bowlers were clinical from the start. Sunil Narine emerged as the standout performer with magical figures of 3 for 13. He was well-supported by Harshit Rana (2/16) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/22), as the CSK batters found no answers to their disciplined attack.

KKR Complete Chase in Style

The run chase proved to be a mere formality for the in-form KKR lineup. They reached the target in just 10.1 overs, scoring 107 for 2 and sealing the match with authority. The dominant performance showcased KKR’s strength this season and exposed glaring weaknesses in CSK’s batting depth.