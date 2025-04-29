KKR Defeat DC by 14 Runs, Keep IPL Playoff Hopes Alive
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a crucial 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive. Invited to bat first, KKR posted a formidable total of 204 for 9, thanks to a collective batting effort led by Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who top-scored with a fluent 44 off 32 balls.
Narine Shines as DC Fall Short Despite Strong Effort
In response, Delhi Capitals managed to reach only 190 for 9 in their 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler for KKR, taking 3 wickets for 29 runs. Despite spirited efforts from Faf du Plessis (62 runs), Axar Patel (43 runs), and Vipraj Nigam (38 runs), DC fell short of the target.
Key Bowling Contributions
For Delhi, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack by picking up 3 wickets for 43 runs, while spinners Axar Patel (2/27) and Vipraj Nigam (2/41) made important contributions by claiming two wickets each.
Brief Scores
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 204 for 9 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku Singh 36; Mitchell Starc 3/43).
- Delhi Capitals: 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 62, Axar Patel 43; Sunil Narine 3/29).