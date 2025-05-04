IPL 2025: KKR Opt to Bat First Against RR at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Changes in Playing XI for Both Teams

KKR made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Moeen Ali and Ramandeep Singh. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also made three changes. Nitish Rana, who has a niggle, was replaced by Kunal Rathore, while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Kumar Kartikeya made way for Wanindu Hasaranga and Yudhvir Singh.

Also Read: Mitchell Owen replaces injured Glenn Maxwell in PBKS squad for rest of IPL 2025

Rahane’s Thoughts on Batting First

“We are going to bat first, the pitch looks a little dry. Not sure if it will slow down in the second innings. We want to set a total and defend it. We need to keep things simple. It’s all about taking one game at a time. Everyone’s contribution was great in the last game. We need to assess the conditions and adapt quickly. I’ve been working really hard on my game, and playing domestic cricket has helped me a lot. I’m trying to enjoy my game. Moeen and Ramandeep are back in the side,” Rahane said at the toss.

Riyan Parag’s Reaction to Losing the Toss

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Riyan Parag expressed his mixed feelings after losing the toss. “I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn’t sure. It’s a very challenging task, and you have to be professional on the field. A lot of work goes into it. We need to play for our pride and bring more energy onto the field. We are hoping to put in a collective effort. Three changes for us. Nitish Rana has a niggle and goes out. Hasaranga comes back for Kumar Kartikeya. Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir are in,” Parag said.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Substitutes:

Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Substitutes:

Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.