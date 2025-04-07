IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG – Both Teams Aim for Consistency After Mixed Starts

The IPL 2025 season continues to heat up as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a rescheduled fixture on Tuesday afternoon at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams are looking to build momentum after a mixed start to the season.

Current Form and Standings

Both KKR and LSG have had identical campaigns so far — two wins and two losses each. KKR currently sit in fifth place, while LSG follow closely at sixth on the points table. Importantly, both franchises are heading into this fixture after winning their previous matches.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana responds to wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast cancer relapse after seven years

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive 80 runs

by a massive LSG edged out Mumbai Indians by 12 runs

KKR’s Key Performers and Areas of Concern

KKR’s biggest boost came from Venkatesh Iyer, who scored a blistering 60 off 29 balls in their previous match. His strike rate of 206 was instrumental in setting up a dominant total.

Other standout performers include:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane with their solid partnership.

and with their solid partnership. Rinku Singh added valuable runs to secure the win.

However, a major concern for KKR remains the opening partnership. The duo of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are yet to fire together, and a strong start at the top is needed to stabilize the batting lineup.

For Lucknow, Aiden Markram bounced back with a half-century after struggling in the first three matches. Mitchell Marsh has been in exceptional form, scoring three fifties in four games, consistently providing solid starts.

The main concern for LSG is captain Rishabh Pant’s poor run with the bat, scoring just 0, 15, 2, and 2 in the four games so far. His form remains under scrutiny, especially as the tournament progresses.

Head-to-Head Record: LSG Hold the Edge

In their five IPL meetings so far, LSG lead the head-to-head record with three wins over KKR.

Match Details: KKR vs LSG

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM IST)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App

Squads for KKR vs LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh