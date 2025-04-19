IPL 2025: KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian batter to hit 200 sixes in tournament history

Ahmedabad: In a high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Delhi Capitals’ wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul etched his name in IPL history by becoming the fastest Indian to hit 200 sixes in the tournament.

Surpasses Sanju Samson to Create New Record

Rahul reached the landmark in just 128 innings, surpassing Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who achieved the feat in 159 innings. Rahul launched into Mohammed Siraj in the third over, smashing a six over long-on after a four off the previous ball to seal the milestone.

Also Read: Tremors felt in J&K after earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Among IPL’s Elite Six-Hitters

Here’s how Rahul compares to other Indian six-hitters in IPL history:

KL Rahul – 128 innings

Sanju Samson – 159 innings

MS Dhoni – 165 innings

Virat Kohli – 180 innings

Rohit Sharma – 185 innings

Suresh Raina – 193 innings

Globally, Rahul is the third fastest overall, only behind Chris Gayle (69 innings) and Andre Russell (97 innings).

Impactful Knock Despite Early Exit

Rahul continued his explosive form, scoring a quick-fire 28 at a strike rate of 200, giving Delhi the early momentum in the powerplay. His innings came to an end in the fifth over when Prasidh Krishna trapped him LBW with a pinpoint yorker.

Rahul’s Form a Huge Boost for Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul has been in sensational form this season. His current strike rate of 158.33 is the highest of his IPL career, reflecting his intent and impact. He has scored 266 runs in six innings, becoming the anchor and match-winner for Delhi Capitals.

Match-Winning Performances This Season

Some of KL Rahul’s standout performances in IPL 2025 include: