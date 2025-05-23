IPL 2025: Loss against SRH could push GT to third or fourth, says Bangar

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar has weighed in on Gujarat Titans’ (GT) recent defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), suggesting that the loss could see the team drop to third or even fourth in the standings. GT now faces increased pressure to win their final league game and rely on other results to retain a top position.

GT Fall Short Despite Aggressive Chase

LSG posted a formidable 235/2 in their 20 overs, putting GT under immense pressure. In response, Shahrukh Khan played a fiery knock, scoring 57 off 29 balls, supported by Sherfane Rutherford (38), Shubman Gill (35), and Jos Buttler (33). Despite their efforts, GT fell short by 33 runs.

“Conceding 235 put the game slightly out of reach,” said Bangar on JioHotstar.

“At 24 balls and 54 runs needed with 7 wickets in hand, you’d back the batting side these days. They’ll be disappointed not to finish stronger.”

Playoff Scenarios: GT at Risk of Dropping Down

GT currently tops the points table with 18 points from 13 games, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), each on 17 points with two games in hand, can overtake them

Chopra Highlights Batting Concerns Ahead of Playoffs

Aakash Chopra voiced concerns about GT’s batting depth heading into the playoffs. With Jos Buttler set to depart after the playoffs and Kusal Mendis likely to slot in at No. 3, pressure mounts on Rutherford and Shahrukh.

“They did well today, but the bigger question is – what was the quality of bowling they faced? In the play-offs, that standard goes up,” Chopra said.

He also pointed out the dip in top-order form:

Uncertain Road Ahead: Standings Could Shift

Chopra commented on the tight playoff race, saying the top four could still change significantly depending on upcoming fixtures.

“RCB vs PBKS – I think one of them drops a game. MI vs PBKS is also crucial. Don’t rule out SRH – they beat LSG and have game-changers. One big innings, like Marsh’s today, can shake things up.”

Bangar added:

“I don’t see RCB falling out of the top two. The second spot, however, is still wide open – Punjab Kings can certainly grab it.”

Marsh’s Century Powers LSG to Victory

Mitchell Marsh was the star of the match, scoring his maiden IPL century—117 off 56 balls—to power LSG to 235/2. His knock proved decisive in LSG’s commanding win over GT.

Chopra praised Marsh’s turnaround this season: